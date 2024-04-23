Goods train stuck at railway crossing on Issapur and Dera Bassi track; blocks connectivity to 12 villages

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Dera Bassi, April 23

A goods train "broke down" and came to a halt at a level crossing between Issapur and Dera Bassi early Tuesday morning.

It blocked the connectivity to more than three hours to 12 villages in the area.

School buses, office goers, and commuters were stranded on both sides of the train. Milkmen and other supplies waited for hours till the roadblock was cleared.

Commuters had to take a detour of around five kilometres through Bhankharpur side to reach their destinations.

#Dera Bassi