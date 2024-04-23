Goods train stuck at railway crossing on Issapur and Dera Bassi track; blocks connectivity to 12 villages

Gaurav Kanthwal
Dera Bassi, April 23
A goods train "broke down" and came to a halt at a level crossing between Issapur and Dera Bassi early Tuesday morning.
It blocked the connectivity to more than three hours to 12 villages in the area.
School buses, office goers, and commuters were stranded on both sides of the train. Milkmen and other supplies waited for hours till the roadblock was cleared.
Commuters had to take a detour of around five kilometres through Bhankharpur side to reach their destinations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...