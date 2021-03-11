Goods worth crores destroyed in blaze at packaging factory on Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road

Dera Bassi, May 6
A major fire broke out at a packaging factory on the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road here last night.
Goods worth crores were reduced to ashes in the fire at Hartmann Private Limited where cardboard trays of eggs and apples are manufactured. A tractor, a truck and machinery, along with raw and finished goods, were destroyed in the blaze.
Fire tenders from Dera Bassi, Lalru, Zirakpur, Panchkula, Ambala and other places were rushed to the spot. The fire started around 1 am and continued till early in the morning. No casualty was reported in the incident.
Firefighters removed gas cylinders, two trucks and cars from inside the factory. They managed to prevent the fire from reaching the diesel tank stored inside the factory, which could have caused huge damage as a filling station was just near the factory wall. Sources said in 2014 too, a fire incident was reported from the factory.
