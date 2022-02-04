Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

After witnessing a decline in Covid-19 positivity rate, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has directed the GMSH-16 and the GMCH-32 to resume daily physical OPDs with 50 per cent capacity.

At present, the PGI is attending to around 4,000 patients in OPDs daily (both physically and through tele-consultation). The Administrator directed the PGI to enhance the daily cases examined at OPDs to about 6,000. The tele-medicine facility will also continue along with the daily OPDs in all hospitals.

As the Covid cases have steadily declined, the UT Administrator has further relaxed Covid restrictions in the city with effect from tomorrow.

With an improvement in the Covid-19 crisis, the UT Administration has decided to reduce the timings of night curfew by two and a half hours. Now, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 12.30 am to 5 am. However, the essential activities, including emergency services, medical health, transport of essential goods, operation of multiple shifts in industries, offices, etc, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplane will be permitted. Easing down further restrictions, gathering for any purpose should now be restricted to 100 persons for indoor and 200 persons for outdoor. However, the total number of persons shall not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue in both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The authorities have also withdrawn the earlier restrictions on number of employees attending government and private offices and banks etc and now, the same will function with physical attendance of 100 per cent.

In another decision, the Administration has allowed all hotels, restaurants, cafés, coffee shops and eating places, etc, including home delivery, to function up to 12 midnight.