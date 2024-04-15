Punjab Government hospitals to open at 8 am from April 16

Mohali, April 15
The timings of the government health facilities will be changed from Tuesday onwards in the district.
Civil Surgeon Davinder Kumar said the Punjab government health institutions will now open at 8 am and close at 2 pm. These institutions include District Hospital in Mohali, Sub-Divisional Hospitals in Kharar and Dera Bassi and all Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, Sub-Health Centres, Aam Aadmi Clinics, ESI hospital and other dispensaries in the district.
He said the emergency services in government hospitals will continue 24 hours as before. Davinder clarified that the timings of the Civil Surgeon Office in Mohali and other offices in the hospitals will function as before from 9 am to 5 pm.
Summer time in the government health facilities (April 15 to October 15) is from 8 am to 2 pm while winter time (October 15 to April 15) is from 9 am to 3 pm.
