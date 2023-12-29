 Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

CPCC imposed Rs 282-cr levy for flouting waste mgmt norms

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

File photo



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 28

Despite directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a number of government institutions have failed to pay environmental compensation imposed on these for flouting solid waste and sewage management norms.

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has so far imposed a total environmental compensation of Rs 282 crore on various government and private institutions for the violation of rules, but none of the government departments has deposited the amount so far. The process of recovering compensation from private institutions is going on, said an official of the CPCC.

In response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha about the states penalised by the NGT for non-implementation of solid waste and sewage treatment norms, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, stated that the NGT had levied a total environmental compensation of Rs 282 crore for violations till May 18, 2023, on various institutions in Chandigarh.

The NGT, in the matter related to Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other environmental issues had directed for the levy of environmental compensation on states and Union Territories in order to address the acknowledged gaps in solid and liquid waste generation and treatment.

The NGT recently allowed the UT Administration to set aside an amount of Rs 282 crore for solid and liquid waste management, instead of levying environmental compensation. During the hearing, the Administration had submitted that there was no need to levy compensation on Chandigarh as it had allocated requisite funds and works were in progress for management of solid and liquid waste in the city. To bridge the waste generation and treatment gaps, the MC has ring-fenced Rs 282 crore from its funds.

An official said many departments had removed the shortcomings. The Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, had set up an effluent treatment plant (ETP) and a sewage treatment plant (STP).

He said they would start the process to recover compensation from the departments that have now complied with the rules. The collection of compensation from private institutions was going on. The Berkeley complex has also paid the compensation amount. The unit was slapped an environmental compensation of Rs 3.75 lakh under the orders of the NGT.

Earlier, the CPCC had imposed a penalty of over Rs 16 crore as environmental compensation on three top government health institutions in UT — the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PGI); Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32; and the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16 — for failing to treat wastewater and for discharging untreated sewage into the drains of the Municipal Corporation since 2019.

This action was taken on the directions of the NGT for non-compliance with the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The institutions have been found releasing liquid hospital waste and sewage without treatment at the sewage treatment plant (STP) and effluent treatment plant (ETP).

The committee had imposed a fine of Rs 5.63 crore on the PGI for violating the norms from February 19, 2019, to March 31, 2023; Rs 5.62 crore on the GMCH-32 for violations from February 19, 2019, to March 28, 2023; and Rs 5.62 crore on the GMSH-16 for violations from February 19, 2019, to March 28, 2023.

As per the NGT directions, the violators should strictly follow the norms prescribed under Acts and rules, and environmental compensation be imposed as penalty on these to neutralise the damage caused to the pristine environment and fragile ecosystem. A special committee at the UT level shall utilise the Environmental Compensation Fund especially towards neutralising the damage caused.

The CPCC had also imposed a penalty of Rs 2.89 crore on the railway station and Rs 1.74 crore on the Central Reserve Police Force for violating the NGT norms and causing damage to the environment.

The committee had found the railway station releasing wastewater into pits, instead of the MC sewerage. Also, no ETP and STP had been set up on the premises. Similarly, the CRPF campus at Hallo Majra was found releasing wastewater into the storm water drainage, which finally opened into Sukhna Choe.

The CPCC had levied fines of Rs 9.3 crore and Rs 2.7 crore on the Municipal Corporation and the Engineering Department, respectively, for flouting environmental norms from 2020 to 2022.

An environmental compensation of Rs 5.60 crore was imposed on the MC as the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels of the STPs under the MC were not being complied with. However, now the corporation has upgraded its STPs. Apart from this, environmental compensation of Rs 3 crore was imposed on the corporation for failing to manage and process solid waste. Similarly, an additional compensation of Rs 70 lakh was also imposed on it for failing to bio-treat old waste piled up at a 20-acre dump site.

Amount will be utilised to neutralise damage

As per the NGT directions, the violators should strictly follow the norms prescribed under Acts and rules. A special committee at the UT level shall utilise the Environmental Compensation Fund especially towards neutralising the damage caused to the pristine environment and fragile ecosystem.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

2
India

When Goa's Taj hotel chef had to find ripe papayas for Indira Gandhi’s breakfast during 1983 CHOGM meeting

3
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

4
Sports

Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

5
Punjab

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

6
Haryana Explainer

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

7
India

Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71

8
Himachal

Making a beeline for the hills: One lakh tourists expected to reach Shimla for New Year

9
India

If issues related to EVMs are not ‘fixed’ before 2024 general election, BJP can win over 400 seats: Sam Pitroda

10
Delhi

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men

MEA says detailed verdict awaited, in touch with legal team

Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM

Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM

Says Moscow understands PM Modi’s position on Ukraine

Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction

Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction

Third meeting in 3 years ends inconclusively

At ~20L/acre, pvt land owners allow riverbed mining in Mahendragarh

At Rs 20L/acre, pvt land owners allow riverbed mining in Mahendragarh

Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena

Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena

Bollywood actor has reportedly met BJP chief Nadda on more t...


Cities

View All

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Amritsar district

Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Looking back 2023: Snatchings, robberies remain bane of holy city

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Fog disrupts flight schedules

Chandigarh: MC yet to recover Rs 6.33 cr in rent: Audit

3 yrs on, top posts in Panchkula MC vacant

14 years on, PU multipurpose hall project a work in progress

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

All Noida schools to stay closed on December 29, 30 due to cold, teachers to work

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships