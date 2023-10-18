Government school students educated on sustainable waste management practices

Mohali, October 17
Over 52 students from the Government Senior Secondary Smart School in Khizrabad village today embarked on field trips to various sites to learn about the Municipal Corporation Mohali’s waste management efforts.
During the excursion, they visited the Nature Park to witness horticultural waste composting, RMC-3A to see compost pits for kitchen waste, waste shredding bailing machines, coconut shredding, and the cow pond to observe vermicomposting and the creation of cow-dung logs for crematoriums, which reduces the need for tree wood.
The shredded coconut shells are also being added to the dung logs, which serve as fuel and are used to improve waste management systems. The Sustainability Leaders programme aligns with the ‘Swacchata hi Sewa’ campaign, aimed at sensitising students to be change-makers in the Clean India Mission. The programme includes live sessions, webinars, field visits, and innovative projects, helping students develop a strong connection to waste management and foster responsible citizenship.
Ginni Duggal, District Education Officer, mentioned that they have targeted over 1,000 students for the field visits and are taking 50–100 students every day. Later, students will be assigned activities based on their field experiences. The Sustainability Leaders Programme was launched last month by Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Aashika Jain, for students of grade 12. 1150 students from 21 schools have already registered for the program.
