 Government schools in Chandigarh to get over 1,000 computers : The Tribune India

Rs 6-cr project to be funded from budget, Samagra Shiksha, CSR

A computer lab at a government school in Chandigarh. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Education Department has announced its plans to strengthen the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure in government schools of the UT. The project will be funded with approximately Rs 6 crore from the state budget, with additional funding from the Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh programme and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The procurement of around 1,000 desktop computers, 100 servers, 100 printer-cum-scanners and networking equipment will be carried out as per the guidelines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The aim is to create state-of-the-art ICT labs that can enhance the learning experience of students and provide them with the necessary technological skills in the 21st century.

Besides, the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) will be set up at the UT level with an allocated budget of Rs 2 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh programme. The VSK is designed to leverage data and technology to improve learning outcomes. Machine learning will be utilised to enhance the monitoring of the education system. The initiative will help in achieving better academic results and overall development of students in the UT.

The project also includes the establishment of 20 smart classrooms in government schools under the CSR activity. These smart classrooms will incorporate modern technology and interactive learning tools to make learning more engaging and effective.

Under the Samagra Shiksha programme, a computer lab will be set up in a government middle school at a cost of Rs 4.50 lakh. Smart classrooms will also be set up in two government schools at a cost of Rs 4.80 lakh. These initiatives will help to bridge the digital divide and provide equal opportunities to all students, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

