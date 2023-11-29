Governor opens C&CC for vehicle tracking, emergency alert

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

In line with directions issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the UT Administration is ensuring the installation of vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) in public service vehicles in the city. The ministry has mandated the installation of VLTDs with panic buttons in all public service vehicles.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today inaugurated the Command & Control Centre (C&CC) for the vehicle location tracking and emergency alert system project situated in the office of the State Transport Authority (STA).

Purohit emphasised the importance of installing emergency buttons and tracking systems in public service vehicles to enhance safety, particularly for women and children. He commended the STA, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the entire team for reaching the milestone, predicting increased vigilance among drivers and improved security for passengers.

The utility of the vehicle location tracking and emergency alert system in providing aid, especially to women and children traveling in public service vehicles, is extremely essential. The administrator expressed confidence that the system would contribute significantly to making Chandigarh a safer city.

“The C&CC facilitates live tracking of all public service vehicles, enhancing the safety of passengers, particularly women and children,” said STA Secretary Rupesh Kumar.