Governor Purohit honours Miss India UT Kalra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit today honoured Femina Miss India Union Territory Navya Naveen Kalra. Erstwhile Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia and the pageant winner’s parents were also present on the occasion. Purohit lauded Navya for winning four subtitles in the recently held Femina Miss India contest. She had won the ‘Miss Beauty with a Purpose’, ‘Miss Beautiful Skin’, ‘Miss Fashion Quotient’ and ‘Miss Sudoku’ titles. This was perhaps the first time that a beauty pageant contestant had bagged four subtitles.

Navya, an intern at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, had represented the seven union territories of India in the pageant. She was among the top 30 state winners. Navya is an alumna of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26.

