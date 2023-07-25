Governor visit brings some respite to residents of Dadu Majra

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, July 24
While Dadu Majra residents’ pleas to get leachate removed from roads went unheard, sanitation workers today swung into action, minutes before the arrival of UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to the area.
Residents said not only the road was cleaned chemical was also sprayed to suppress the foul smell of leachate. A JCB machine was specially used to remove the garbage that had spilled on to the road from the garbage dump.
It was a short relief, but was welcomed by the local residents. “After the boundary wall of the dumping ground got damaged in the recent rains, the leachate flowed down to the road and also entered the residential area. We had been requesting the authorities to get the area cleaned regularly to ward off the foul smell, but in a vain. But before the Governor’s arrival, they did all the work,” said Dyal Krishan, president, Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee, Dadu Majra.
“We are forced to live in hell-like conditions due to constant smell,” he added.
Harjinder Singh, chairman, Residents Welfare Society, Dadu Majra, said, “Cleaning was done only the day when the wall collapsed. For two weeks after that, no cleaning had been done despite our requests. What they could not do in a fortnight was done in one day only.”
The residents said relief was short-lived as by the evening, the leachate again flowed on to the road. “We resent that people were not allowed to go out and meet the Governor. Though he did not visit the area covered by leachate, we expect regular visit from him,” he added.
Purohit directs officials to speed up work The Governor directed Chandigarh Smart City Limited and the Municipal Corporation to speed up the work of clearing the legacy waste from the dumping ground in Dadu Majra.The Governor visited the dumping ground and the legacy waste mining site today. Expressing concern about the health and hygiene of Dadu Majra residents, the Governor directed officials to clear the remainder of RDF lying inside the boundary wall.
Commissioner Anindita Mitra told Governor that the legacy waste mining on 5 lakh metric tonne of trash had been completed. ?
