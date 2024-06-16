Governors visit ex-MP Jain on his birthday

Chandigarh, June 15
Banwarilal Purohit and Bandaru Dattatreya, Governors of Punjab and Haryana respectively, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, MPs Satnam Singh Sandhu and Manish Tewari, former MP Trilochan Singh and other dignitaries today visited the residence of former Chandigarh MP and Additional Solicitor General of Government of India Satya Pal Jain on the occasion of his birthday.
They wished him a long life and very bright future. Both Governors felicitated Jain by presenting him with shawls and bouquets of flowers.
Jain celebrated his 72nd birthday today with simplicity at his home.
A large number of people of the city visited Jain to congratulate him. Sweets were also distributed on this occasion.
