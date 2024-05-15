 Govt depts owe Panchkula MC Rs 25.44 crore property tax : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Govt depts owe Panchkula MC Rs 25.44 crore property tax

Civic body to serve notices on defaulting govt, pvt establishments

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 14

The local municipal corporation (MC) has decided to issue notices to property tax defaulters —private as well as government both. The notices will be issued over the departments’ failure to submit the tax amount.

According to the corporation, government departments are yet to pay property tax of nearly Rs 25.44 crore.

Major defaulters

MC officials said the ITBP was yet to submit property tax dues to the tune of over Rs 2.71 crore for its Ramgarh site and over Rs 2.51 crore for its Sector 30 site. Similarly, the HSVP is yet to cough up over Rs 2.14 crore of levy for its water works site in Sector 1, the Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation owes more than Rs 2.12 crore of tax for its MDC site. The HSVP also has to make a payment of over Rs 1.60 crore tax for its parade ground site in Sector 5.

A number of government departments have their offices in Panchkula city, including the ITBP in Sector 29, Ramgarh, the HSVP, the Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Police Colony at Police Lines in Sector 30, Indradhanush Auditorium, HUDA water supply boosting station in Sector 20 and the Department of School Education in Sector 5.

As per data, property tax dues of 96 sites of government (Central as well state departments) are pending for long. Many of these departments have not cleared due of as many as 14 years.

MC officials said the private property owners as well as government departments having properties in Panchkula were supposed to pay property tax on yearly basis. Failure to pay the amount entails levying of interest of 18% per annum on the outstanding amount.

Zonal Taxation Officer Akash Kapoor said, “Government departments and private property owners have to deposit the tax amount by March 31 of every fiscal year.”

He said the department had earlier issued notices to defaulters and added, “We will resume the practice of issuing notices for failure to clear property tax dues. The notices will be issued to all private and government properties this month.”

Other departments that are yet to clear dues include Government Youth Hostel, Sector 3, Tau Devi Lal HUDA Sports Complex in Sector 3, Uttar Haryana grid substation in Power Colony, Haryana Government Printing Press in Sector 6 and Haryana Olympic Association in Sector 3.

#Panchkula


