‘Govt failure’: Opposition leaders slam BJP over Pendu Manch claim of non-development

Chandigarh, April 7

A day after Chandigarh Pendu Vikas Manch declared that residents of 22 village would vote for NOTA in case development was not done in their respective areas, the Opposition on Sunday slammed the Manch, claiming it had BJP members too.

In a press statement, former Chandigarh MP and senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said, "It is an admission of failure by the BJP." He slammed BJP leaders, including its Senior Deputy Mayor, saying they had admitted that no development work was done in the villages in the last 10 years and the BJP had “cheated” 2.5 lakh villagers.

“I appeal to the people living in all 22 villages of the UT to unitedly press the Congress button to teach a lesson to the BJP. The villages will be put on the track of development again,” he said.

AAP councillor Prem Lata alleged it was strange that this forum was called a non-political body, but people associated with it were from the BJP. “Why this forum remained silent for the last several years? Now, when elections are near, the platform formed a committee to raise villagers' issues,” she said. Congress leader Harmail Kesari said forming a forum would not provide any solution because the villagers had also understood the “double standards” of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Senior Deputy Mayor today issued a statement saying he was not part of this forum. BJP's general secretary and Khuda Lahora ex-sarpanch Hukam Chand too said, “We do not have any connection with the forum. All villagers will vote for the BJP due to a number of development projects being undertaken there.”

