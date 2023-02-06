 Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients : The Tribune India

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Generate Rs 50 lakh/month from 6 medical shops, 1 canteen

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Three new chemist shops have come up at GMSH-16. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 5

The UT Health Department will utilise additional monthly income of around Rs 50 lakh generated from renting out six medical shops and a canteen in government hospitals on patient welfare activities. The health facilities include the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and three Civil Hospitals at Sector 22, 45 and Mani Majra.

The canteen at the GMSH, Sector 16, was being operated by a family group for the past over 35 years. After the selection of a new agency through a fair and transparent bidding process, possession of the canteen has now been taken back from the previous agency.

Where amount will be spent

  • Rent is collected from three chemist shops at GMSH-16, and one each at Civil Hospitals, Sec 22, 45 and Mani Majra under UT’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti scheme
  • Money will be spent on treatment of patients suffering from trauma, stroke, etc. in Emergency for first 24 hours on request or in absence of attendant
  • After 24 hrs, treatment to be given after recommendation from HoD and nod of higher authorities. Residents over 80 years will be given treatment free of cost at GMSH-16 on request

The newly selected agency will pay the hospital a monthly licence fee of Rs 11.70 lakh, almost double the fee being paid by the previous agency.

For the benefit of patients, the Health Department had opened three new chemist shops, including a Jan Aushadhi store, on the hospital premises after a fresh tender process. Earlier, a sole chemist had been running operations from the hospital premises at a mere Rs 3 lakh monthly rent for the past 29 years.

Will go towards ‘rogi kalyan’

Extra money generated from rental income will give us better opportunities to serve patients. We will utilise it on permissible activities for rogi kalyan. —Yashpal Garg, Health secy

“The additional chemist shops on the hospital premises will provide patients an option of procuring medicines from the chemist of their choice and this will also eliminate possible malpractices because of monopoly. The extra money generated from rental income will provide us better opportunities for the welfare of patients by utilising it on permissible activities for rogi kalyan,” says Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary.

The additional income generated from the chemist will be utilised on giving free treatment to patients of trauma, stroke and myocardial infarction admitted to the Emergency for the first 24 hours in case the patient/attendant makes a request for the same, irrespective of their income status or if there is no attendant.

After 24 hours, treatment should be given as per the criteria already being followed in the hospital i.e. after due recommendation from the head of the department concerned and approval of the Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS), Medical Superintendent (MS) & Director Health Services (DHS).

Senior citizens, who are residents of UT and above 80 years, availing of health services at GMSH-16 will be given treatment free of cost in case the patient/attendant makes a request for the same, irrespective of their income status.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

2
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

3
Punjab

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mining sites to people

4
Nation

'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, government

5
Nation

Female cancer patient offloaded from New York-bound flight at Delhi airport; DGCA seeks report

6
World OBITUARY

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

7
Nation

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

8
Nation

MP: 16-year-old boy rapes, brutally kills 58-year-old woman in Rewa

9
Delhi

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

10
Health

Intermittent fasting might reverse type 2 diabetes, reveals study

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue

Five newly appointed SC judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

Two vacancies still remain there in the top court

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...


Cities

View All

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

Only 8 teachers against 56 sanctioned posts at Amritsar's Government Dental College

Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Hike in prices of milk, fuel add to financial burden of common man

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Heritage Auction: French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

Chandigarh Rose Festival: Rides, food stalls in offing; e-bids invited

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

Man held with foreign currency valued at Rs 50L

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

After 12 years, Jalandhar Improvement Trust finally clears PNB’s loan

In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Flesh trade: Role of more cops, hotels under lens

20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Peddler arrested with opium

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Extreme weather pushes up power demand in Punjab by 12%

'Patiala Foundation' represents India at UNGA