Govt Middle School, Mani Majra

Government Middle School, Pocket No. 6, NAC Mani Majra, received the best Eco Club Award from the UT Environment Department and the National Green Corps in the middle school category. The award was given by Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit to school in-charge Neelam Rani and Eco Club in-charge Yogita Singh.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Chandigarh

A quiz was conducted to create awareness among students and stakeholders about G20 and its historical background at Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh. More than 230 students participated in the quiz. An online workshop was conducted on the NEP 2020. Approximately 410 students and parents attended the virtual workshop. The workshop highlighted latest changes in the educational pattern as per the NEP 2020. Besides, an online workshop on “Ensuring foundational literacy - English” was held for improving literacy among children.

Solitaire School, Panchkula

To take the fun to a whole new level, Solitaire International School, Panchkula, organised — ‘Beat the heat’— a summer camp. Art and craft, music, dance, storytelling, personal grooming, calligraphy, basketball, skating, table tennis, taekwondo, yoga, abacus and Vedic maths were amongst the activities held during the camp. Besides, a number of complimentary activities like splash pool and fun rides remained special attractions of the camp.