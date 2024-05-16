Panchkula's govt school delivers 100 % result in Class XII

Panchkula, May 15
Government Senior Secondary School, Ghaggar Bir, has managed to achieve 100 per cent pass results, with all Class 12 students scoring above 60 per cent this year.
The results of classes 12 and 10 of the Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani, were declared recently. Among the results, the school’s performance was noteworthy.
School principal Rajwant Kaur said, “Last year, the school’s pass percentage for Class 12 was 41 per cent. This year, it has jumped to 100 per cent with all students scoring above 60 per cent. In the Class 10 examinations, we recorded 96.36 per cent result.”
