Government school kids attend career counselling meet in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 27

The district administration organised a career counselling and guidance programme for students of Class X and XII studying in government schools, who are interested in joining the Army and the IAF.

The event was organised at the auditorium of Police DAV School. The DC, Ambala, Vikram Singh, said, “Students should always aim high, prepare accordingly and achieve their targets. The main objective of conducting this programme is that students should have complete knowledge about fields they are opting.”

The programme was organised for students under Ambala Block 1. Around 650 students participated in this programme.

The DC said, “Officers of Army and Air Force have apprised students of complete information related to these two fields. If students have any other query, they should inform their school teachers so that they in coordination with the officers could remove their doubts.”