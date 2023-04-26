Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

A record number of students have been enrolled in pre-primary classes at government schools. The figures are staggering, with 3,644 students getting enrolled in pre-nursery, 5,183 in nursery and 6,704 in ‘balvatika’ classes.

‘Balvatika’, a newly introduced bridge class for primary children, has received an overwhelming response for the new session.

The class serves as a bridge between pre-primary II and class 1, and is designed to help children with their transition to formal schooling. The National Education Policy has emphasised the importance of foundational literacy and numeracy skills, and the introduction of ‘balvatika’ class is expected to aid in the development of these skills.

The Department of Education has assured parents of commitment to accommodating all eligible UT residents seeking admission to pre-primary classes in government schools. For those seeking admissions to classes other than pre-primary, it will accommodate them in schools with vacancies. The department says while it doesn’t promise admission to schools of choice, it will assist and accommodate students in nearby schools.