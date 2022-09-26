Punjab Govt to strengthen coop movement: AAP MLAs

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 25

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai and Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy at the 30th general house meeting of Fatehgarh Sahib Central Cooperative Bank, Sirhind, here today said the state government was committed to strengthening and improving the cooperative movement and financial condition of the banks. They said after consulting the Chief Minister all government funds kept in private banks would be withdrawn and deposited in cooperative banks.

The MLAs said the government would ensure supply of DAP fertiliser in time to the farmers and there won’t be any shortage as arrangements had been made in advance.

Managing director of the bank, Bhaskar Kataria, briefed about the condition of the banks and discussed various issues being faced by the banks.

