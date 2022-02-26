Chandigarh to give gradation-based community centre membership cards

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 25

In a first, residents may soon start getting membership cards of community centres/Janj Ghar depending upon the size and gradation of the centre.

The local Municipal Corporation has proposed a “review for change in classification of membership”. Membership cards such as life membership, platinum, gold or silver will be issued, if the new planned policy of management of these centres shapes up.

The corporation plans to make it happen this fiscal. The civic body has decided to enhance facilities at the community centres and introduce these cards.

“We are planning to have different types of membership and provide privileges accordingly. Some of our community centres are underutilised. At some places, the gym facility is there, but it is not functional. We will also set up digital libraries in some centres,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

An official said at present, there was an annual membership fee of Rs1,000. Under it, subscribers are able to use facilities such as the library or visit the centre. Most gyms in these centres are, however, lying shut for the past many years in the absence of any policy to operate these.

“This plan can only be successful if the control is in the hands of the MC, not councillors, who by the virtue of being area councillors, happen to be the chairperson of the executive body of the centres. Councillors belong to different parties and not all of them get along well with RWAs as politics is involved,” said Pankaj Gupta, president, Sector 38 (West) RWA.

Earlier, there have been plans to grade the community centres for booking as per their location and features. With a few more modern centres opening, this plan may also materialise this year.

Similar attempts were made in 2019 when the annual membership fee was taken from nearly 800 residents to provide them club-like facilities at the ultra-modern community centres in Sector 37 and 38. However, the plan did not materialise due to local politics.

