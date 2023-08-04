Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; cop quizzed

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, August 3

The transcripts of purported conversation in the graft case involving a UT police constable and two others pointed to a tout-police nexus. The audio of alleged conversation between complainant Deepak of Ram Darbar and accused constable Pawan and his aides Manish Dubey, alias Bablu, and Anil Goyal alias Kuki, revealed how Bablu and Kuki were trying to “crack a deal” with the complainant.

The accused were allegedly demanding money from Deepak, threatening him with false implication in an extortion case. The transcripts revealed that Bablu assured the complainant that after paying the bribe, the matter would be buried.

“Dekho pasia tum hume de do, hum isko paise de dete hai. Tumhe iss case me koi phone nahe ayega. Koi phone ayega to humari aur Kuki bhai ki zimadari, baat khatam,” excerpts from Bablu’s purported talk with the complainant.

Kuki too had reportedly assured the complainant that they would deal with the matter. “Is case me koi bhi kuch bolega to hum baithe hai,” Kuki stated in the alleged recording. In another conversation between the complainant, the constable and a person named Ravi, the latter called the constable assuring him that the complainant would pay before August 5.

“Hello sir, Deepak ka phone aya tha abhi. Keh raha hai uspe Rs 3 lakh ho gaye, Rs 1 lakh 5 tareek ke baad de dunga. Keh raha tha ki tu bhai se baat kar le,” Ravi said in the transcript.

Bablu and Kuki were nabbed by the CBI on July 31 for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh from Deepak on behalf of the constable. Inspector Harinder Sekhon on Thursday appeared before the CBI. Sources said Sekhon was questioned in the presence of complainant Deepak. He has been asked to come again on Friday.

Threats, extortion abuse of power?

Complainant: Sir ji, namaste (Hello sir)

Constable: Namaste tu kal kiske sath aya tha, uski rakh li tune izzat (Hello, you had yesterday come with a person, have you kept his word)

Complainant: Nahi Sir, rakhi hui hai izzat (No sir, I have kept his word)

Constable: @#$%^ (Abusing the complainant)

Complainant: Nahi Nahi sir main vo hi keh raha hu, 3 lakh ho gaye hai (Sir, I was saying that Rs 3 lakh has been arranged)

Constable: @#$%^ (Hurling more abuses) jaha marzi bhag lae koi complaint deni hai vo de le (Try going anywhere you want. If you want to complain against me, do it)

Complainant: Nahi sir, main koi complaint nahi de raha (No sir, I don't want to complain)

Constable: Ya court main chala ja (Or go to court either)

Complainant: Sir mai khud dara pada hu, bhagwan kasam (Sir, I am scared right now)

Constable: Jo karna hai kar le (Do whatever you want to do)

Complainant: paid Rs 5L in previous case