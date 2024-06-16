Graft: CBI receives prosecution sanction against Verka official

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, June 15
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received the prosecution sanction against Ashim Kumar Sen, deputy manager of Verka Dairy Plant, Mohali, who was arrested in a bribery case.
The CBI had arrested the deputy manager while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe from a contractor in November last year.
The CBI had registered the case on a complaint of the contractor who alleged that the deputy manager had been constantly harassing him and threatening to cancel his firm’s contract if he didn’t pay up bribe money. His firm was awarded the contract for providing manpower and security to the Verka plant.
After he filed the complaint, the CBI team laid a trap and allegedly caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 as bribe from the complainant.
The CBI had filed the chargesheet for the offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.
The court has allowed the application moved by the CBI for placing on record the sanction order for prosecution of the accused and adding the name of the sanctioning authority, Kamal Kumar Garg, Managing Director, Milkfed, Punjab, in the list of witnesses. The CBI also submitted the chemical examination report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) before the court and sought permission to add the name of senior scientific assistant (chemistry), government scientific expert, CFSL, New Delhi, in the list of witnesses.
Meanwhile, the CBI court also allowed another application filed by the wife of the accused seeking release of her locker key, which the CBI had taken into its possession during the search of the accused. The court said since after completion of the investigation, a chargesheet had already been filed and the CBI had no objection if the locker key of the applicant was released, the application was allowed.
