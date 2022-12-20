 Graft charges fly at PU Syndicate meet : The Tribune India

Graft charges fly at PU Syndicate meet

Members corner VC over issue of corruption; independent inquiry sought

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 19

The Panjab University Syndicate meeting today remained a noisy affair over allegations of corruption against high-ranked university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor.

The meeting, which lasted nearly six hours, witnessed a heated exchange between Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Raj Kumar and Syndics, including Satya Pal Jain, senior fellow and Additional Solicitor General of India, and Davesh Moudgil, former city Mayor and PU Syndicate member, on many occasions.

House Approves...

  • Revision of guidelines for enhancement of honorarium of guest faculty from Rs 25,000 to maximum of Rs 50,000 per month on a condition that the same has to be come through the Board of Finance
  • Requests of fellows for change of their faculties for next two years
  • Verification of recommendation of a committee to look into the roster policy of SC/ST in promotion of non-teaching staff, from the Punjab Government
  • Recommendation of a panel to deliberate on the issues relating to e-rickshaw service
  • Introduction of MVoc (Fashion Technology & Apparel Design) (semester system) from academic session 2021-22 as per recommendation (No. 3) of a committee
  • Discontinuation of MEd course at Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial Girls College of Education, Moga, from the academic session 2023-24

Sources claimed that direct charges of corruption were levelled against the VC, to which he objected, and a verbal fight ensued.

Last week, Jain had shot a letter to the VC seeking clarification on the reversal of an order of the unfair means case (UMC) committee by another committee in the case of allowing an LLB student to appear in examinations. In addition, fellows Dr Jagwant Singh, Varinder Singh and SS Sangha had written to Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chancellor, PU, alleging corruption in the university.

Sources claimed the Syndics had threatened to walk out of the House. However, they were stopped for discussion on matters. Later, as tempers ran high, the VC threatened to adjourn the House, but it didn’t happen, claimed the sources.

“This has to be stopped. There was no explanation on why the decision on the UMC was reversed by another committee. Surprisingly, more such cases emerged and there are rumours that huge amount has been distributed by the students at fault,” alleged Jain.

Moudgil added, “The authorities are in a deep slumber on the issue of corruption. There has been corruption in hiring of multi-tasking staff, recruitment of teachers, UMC, etc. There should be an independent inquiry into all these allegations.”

Meanwhile, the House unanimously agreed to awarding MPhil in social sciences to the participants of the 48th APPPA course enrolled this year. The House also directed to ask for a clarification from the Punjab Government regarding the adoption of notifications of the Ministry of Personnel with regard to the use of own car/hired taxi on LTC journey on account of physically challenged person.

No official word

While Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar was unavailable for comment on the corruption charges, the office of the VC maintained that the office of the PU DPR or the Registrar would issue a statement. However, no statement was issued in this regard till the filing of this report.

Car purchase row

An issue pertaining to purchasing of a car out of development funds within the limit of cost prescribed for an official also attracted attention of the House. Sources said many Syndics objected to the agenda as the VC was already using two cars. “On the one hand, the university is struggling to get funds and increasing students' fee, while on the other, such proposals are being floated. The office of the VC already has two cars, and one of these is supposed to be used for official work of the university,” said Davesh Moudgil, member.

