Graft: Charges framed against CHB official

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has framed charges against Shamsher Singh, a senior assistant of Chandigarh Housing Board who was arrested by the agency in May last year while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person for issuing no objection certificate.

The charges have been framed for the offences punishable under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The court has also summoned four prosecution witnesses on January 30, 2024.

The CBI had arrested the accused on the complaint of a Mani Majra resident who had alleged that the accused sought bribe for a transfer certificate of a property .

Narender Singh, public prosecutor of the CBI, argued that a prima facie case was made out against the accused for which the charges should be framed against him.

After hearing of the arguments, the court framed charges against the accused.

