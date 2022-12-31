Graft charges rock Panjab University Senate meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

High drama was witnessed at the Panjab University Senate meeting today, as members levelled corruption charges against Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar. The session saw two disruptions before being adjourned sine dine at 4 pm.

While an official statement claimed four agenda items were discussed and thereby approved at the meeting, the members issued a letter to counter it.

According to the PU statement, the Senate approved a recommendation made by the Legal Committee on June 28, a show-cause notice issued on May 5 and Dr Poonam Sood’s letter dated May 10. Also, the Senate allowed the designation of Additional Chief Medical Officer to Dr Kamiksha Narda Sharma, Senior Medical Officer, PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur.

It further said the PU Senate allowed the adoption of a UGC notification regarding the UGC Regulations, 2022 (Academic collaboration between Indian and foreign higher educational institutions) to offer twinning — joint degree and dual degree programmes.

Contesting the PU’s claim, Senate members stated: “In a PU press release with regards to agendas taken up at the Senate meeting, it has been claimed items C1 to C4 have been approved. On the contrary, none of the items listed on the agenda was discussed, as there was a ruckus in the House on the issue of corruption and malpractices.”

“The House was adjourned twice and finally adjourned sine die. These facts can be verified from video recordings of the meeting. It is appealed the university authorities be directed to record the proceedings appropriately and items C1 to C4 be deliberated at the next meeting of the Senate,” it said.

During the meeting, Senate member Davesh Moudgil levelled 11 serious allegations against the Vice-Chancellor. These included “MTS workers’ recruitment scam, JE bribery scandal, UMC bribery scandal, affiliation committee bribery scandal, ignoring seniority and making promotions, taking bribes by introducing a gift culture, private companies to advertise against the rules, compromise on quality in work in eight engineering wing, taking bribe by imposing fine on nine colleges, getting blank forms signed while allotting 10 faculty and stopping pension of 11 employees”.