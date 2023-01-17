‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 16

Perhaps for the first time in the 140-year history of Panjab University, a Vice-Chancellor (VC) has been asked to leave the office by the Chancellor on charges of corruption.

The resignation of Prof Raj Kumar, the 13th VC of the university, came amid serious corruption allegations against him by members of the university’s governing body (Senate and Syndicate).

Prof Kumar, who remained mired in controversies, had been facing the ire of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) and various students’ political groups. He had recently fallen out of favour with senior fellow Satya Pal Jain, former city MP and Additional Solicitor of India.

Prof Kumar, who was heading the university for a second term, had joined the post on July 23, 2018. He was given a second three-year term in July 2021. During his previous term, he was in direct fight with the previous majority group of the governing body headed by Ashok Goyal-Navdeep Goyal. As the time passed and the Jain group gained majority in the Senate and Syndicate, Prof Kumar initially enjoyed their support. However, things changed when he was accused of involvement in corruption.

The PU spokesperson said Prof Kumar had quit citing family reasons. “The resignation was accepted by Chancellor, Panjab University,” said the spokesperson.

Forces behind ouster

Jain, who reportedly played a key role in Kumar’s ouster, said the only problem was “corruption”. “I wish him well. I won’t comment on whether we will pursue police inquiry against him. But the Chancellor has done a commendable job. All university stakeholders should work towards development of the institution now,” said Jain.

“Satyamev Jayate! It’s a victory of PM’s vision ‘zero tolerance on corruption’. We will now strive to regain the glory of PU in academics and research,” said Davesh Moudgil, Senator, who led the charge of corruption against Prof Kumar in the last few meetings. At the last Senate meeting, Moudgil had asked Prof Kumar to mend ways or he will land up in jail. For the first time in the past decade, the meeting saw two disruptions before being adjourned sine die. Later, the meeting was called online, only to be postponed after objections by several fellows. “We should now rise above political lines and work for the welfare of university. It’s a good decision by the Chancellor and the university will achieve new heights in the coming days,” added Jain.

Bad first impression?

Last November, when Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India and Chancellor of the university, visited the campus, he had reportedly pointed out the shortcomings. “The present state of affairs needs to be revisited, not because there is fault in it but because there has to be a generational change from the technological point of view,” he had said. The comments came at a time when the university had performed poorly in various global and national rankings.

In the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, released last month, the PU was placed in the 801-1,000 bracket. The same evening, various stakeholders had met Dhankar and levelled allegations against the VC. Sources claimed the Chancellor had suggested the VC to work for the welfare of the university.

Asking stakeholders to write to him for suggestions, he had said: “I want to generate a platform of interaction and you may expect even most difficult decisions from my end.”

Shortcomings flagged by teachers’ association

PUTA also played an important role in Prof Kumar’s resignation. The body had pointed to various shortcomings and illegal practices happening right under the nose of the administration. “PUTA extends profound gratitude to Chancellor for saving PU from the VC facing serious allegations of corruption and paving the way for a corruption-free university. We appreciate the firmness and administrative acumen exhibited by the Chancellor in dealing with the multiple complaints, serious in nature. PUTA assures complete support and shall be extremely happy to extend all services, as and when directed,” stated a PUTA communique.

UT Vigilance probe next?

In the coming weeks, the university is likely to witness a major shuffle on important posts. Prof Kumar was known for forming various committees and allotting additional charges to faculty members of important posts. Sources claim apart from an internal inquiry, the Vigilance Department of the UT Administration will investigate the matter to nab officers involved in alleged corruption. A complaint in this regard was already made in November.

Flaunted power

Prof Kumar was known to be flamboyant when it came to showing off power. He used to be surrounded by a ring of PU security personnel and often travelled with a cavalcade. He, though, initiated cleanliness drives on the campus and pushed for seminars on various occasions, but apparently failed to gain trust in terms of running university affairs.

Second term was to end in 2024

Prof Raj Kumar, a professor at the Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University, was appointed as the 13th VC of PU on July 23, 2018, for a period of three years. He was given a three-year extension in 2021. His tenure was to complete on July 23, 2024. Kumar left the city in a private cab at 3 pm on Monday, claimed sources.

Prof Vig 1st woman to hold PU reins

Prof Renu Vig, Dean of University Instructions, who took charge as the officiating VC is the first woman to take PU’s reins. “Today, on the orders of Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India and Chancellor, PU, Prof Renu Vig assumed charge as new PU VC till alternative arrangements are made or until further orders,” said an order.

How things went south for him

Jan 8: Senior Senate member Satya Pal Jain meets Vice-President and PU Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Documentation supporting VC’s alleged involvement in graft submitted; other senators also give proof, say sources

Jan 10: Chancellor’s office summons Prof Raj Kumar to national capital. Prof Kumar asked to resign, but he seeks a few days to clear backlog of files; is informed about Chancellor’s decision

Jan 13: After considering legal aspects, VC’s resignation accepted. In a first, two notifications issued in one order — resignation accepted and Dean of University Instructions asked to join charge on January 16 forenoon

Central agency probe was on cards

The Chancellor’s office was ready to mark a central investigation agency inquiry against Prof Raj Kumar had he refused to resign, sources have said.

Unenviable firsts

13th PU VC was perhaps first in varsity’s history to face graft charge

Also, first to have failed to complete tenure, forced to quit

Gave maximum number of addl charges of various posts to faculty

Elaborate security

During his tenure, VC’s residential locality was for the first time cordoned off citing security reasons. He moved in a cavalcade of PU security officials on the campus.

Allegations levelled against Prof Kumar

‘Rewarded’ various positions to faculty

Senate member Davesh Moudgil had levelled serious allegations against the VC of managing Syndicate polls by rewarding fellows with various positions. He alleged fellows were adjusted to different posts, including Deans, Honorary Directors and principals.

‘Indulged’ in corruption