Graft: Punjab ASI held guilty

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 24

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has held a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Bhupinder Singh, guilty in a nine-year-old bribery case. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on March 2.

The court held the accused guilty and convicted him for the offences punishable under Sections 7 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Special public prosecutor PK Dogra argued the case for the CBI.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths had arrested Bhupinder Singh on January 29, 2013, while allegedly accepting bribe from the owner of an immigration firm in Sector 42, Chandigarh.

After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused. The court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

As per the chargesheet, the ASI, who was posted with the Jalandhar police, was investigating a complaint filed against Amit Kakkar, owner of Chandigarh-based Healthyway Immigration in Jalandhar.

The ASI allegedly informed Kakkar that a complaint was pending against him in Jalandhar for not sending an applicant abroad even after taking Rs25,000.

The ASI allegedly demanded Rs50,000 from Kakkar to remove his name from the complaint.

The CBI alleged that Bhupinder Singh had already received Rs25,000 from Kakkar. He allegedly continued to call Kakkar for more money. When the ASI reached Chandigarh and again demanded more money from Kakkar, he filed a complaint with the investigating agency. Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap. The ASI was arrested in the office of the immigration company in Sector 42, Chandigarh, while allegedly taking the bribe.