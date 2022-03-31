Graft: Two cops in Vigilance net

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 30

The Vigilance Bureau today arrested an exemptee sub-inspector after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs20,000. Another sub-inspector, posted at the Saha police station, was also held under corruption charges.

As per the spokesman of the Vigilance Bureau, Kulwinder Singh of the Intelligence Department was taking a bribe of Rs20,000 for not conducting a raid and delaying the arrest in a case. The money was taken in the name of Sub-Inspector Rishipal.

The complainant had informed the Bureau that Rishipal had allegedly sought Rs50,000 of which Rs20,000 were to be given in advance.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. —