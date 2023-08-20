Grappler Devang wrestles his way to next round

Chandigarh, August 19

Devang overpowered Khushwant in a boys’ 57-kg bout on the opening day of the Chandigarh Juniors Wrestling Competition organised by the Chandigarh Sports Department at the Mani Majra sports complex. Shivam overpowered Sahil, while Divansh defeated Lucky in other matches. In the 60-kg weight category, Sanny defeated Sandeep, Udam blanked Divang, and Yash defeated Vinayak. Parmod ousted Aaddi in a 65-kg tie, while Vijay defeated Hariom. In the 74-kg event, Tejashwar defeated Karan, Shivang ousted Samar, Ajay defeated Dipanshu and Vijay outplayed Raman. Manoj defeated Arayan in the 92-kg category, and Rohit beat Manu. Kapil registered a win over Sonu in a 125-kg category match and Rohan outclassed Vikas.

In the girls’ 48-kg category, Kegia defeated Khushi, and Anshika blanked Shikha. Gaurika prevailed over Manisha to move ahead in the 63-kg weight group. In other matches, Anjali defeated Axita, and Maria ousted Saniya. In the lone match for the 53-kg weight group, Sanju defeated Rebla. And in the 57-kg category, Kamal beat Pooja. Notably, more than 100 wrestlers are taking part in the two-day tournament.