Green campaign behind good turnout: Observer

Mohali, June 3
The green election campaign, which was organised in a systematic and strategic manner in the Anandpur Sahib constituency, led to an increase in the voting percentage in the three assembly constituencies of the Rupnagar district by 1.86 per cent, said the poll officials.
The general observer, Dr Heera Lal said besides Rupnagar, the Kharar assembly constituency also recorded a 0.06 per cent increase in voting. He said in the rest of the assembly constituencies, the loss of voting percentage has been compensated at around 3 per cent because of SVEEP activities under the green election campaign. He said that under the campaign, all stakeholders gave amazing results, which could not be considered less than miraculous.
He said in the 2019 General Election only one booth (Sawamipur) in the assembly constituencies of 49-Anandpur Sahib was able to record above 80 voting percentages (80.72%). However, this time around six booths recorded over 80 per cent turnout, adding that Manguwal booth-233 has achieved an 89.5 voting percentage. He said similarly, 28 model booths, including green, pink, youth, physically weak, and disabled booths, averaged an increase of 5.14 per cent at 06-Anandpur Sahib.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh