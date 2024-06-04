Green campaign behind good turnout: Observer

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 3

The green election campaign, which was organised in a systematic and strategic manner in the Anandpur Sahib constituency, led to an increase in the voting percentage in the three assembly constituencies of the Rupnagar district by 1.86 per cent, said the poll officials.

The general observer, Dr Heera Lal said besides Rupnagar, the Kharar assembly constituency also recorded a 0.06 per cent increase in voting. He said in the rest of the assembly constituencies, the loss of voting percentage has been compensated at around 3 per cent because of SVEEP activities under the green election campaign. He said that under the campaign, all stakeholders gave amazing results, which could not be considered less than miraculous.

He said in the 2019 General Election only one booth (Sawamipur) in the assembly constituencies of 49-Anandpur Sahib was able to record above 80 voting percentages (80.72%). However, this time around six booths recorded over 80 per cent turnout, adding that Manguwal booth-233 has achieved an 89.5 voting percentage. He said similarly, 28 model booths, including green, pink, youth, physically weak, and disabled booths, averaged an increase of 5.14 per cent at 06-Anandpur Sahib.

