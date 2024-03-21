Green corridor helps transport human liver from Mohali to Jaipur

Mohali, March 21
Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh provided a seamless transfer of human organ from Mohali to Jaipur here on Thursday.
A Cadaveric Organ (Liver) was transported from Fortis Hospital, Mohali to Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur by Indigo airlines at 3.03 pm.
Officials of the Chandigarh airport coordinated with Indigo airlines to provide a green corridor for the safe and careful handling of the organ which was carried out as per the provisions of Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.
The organ has been transported within a sealed box containing the HTK, to ensure safety of the organ and passengers on the board.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...