Green corridor helps transport human liver from Mohali to Jaipur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 21

Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh provided a seamless transfer of human organ from Mohali to Jaipur here on Thursday.

A Cadaveric Organ (Liver) was transported from Fortis Hospital, Mohali to Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur by Indigo airlines at 3.03 pm.

Officials of the Chandigarh airport coordinated with Indigo airlines to provide a green corridor for the safe and careful handling of the organ which was carried out as per the provisions of Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.

The organ has been transported within a sealed box containing the HTK, to ensure safety of the organ and passengers on the board.

#IndiGo #Mahatma Gandhi #Mohali #Shaheed Bhagat Singh