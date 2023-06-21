 Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Green light to free solar units on rooftops from next month in Chandigarh

Installation on houses with 500 sq ft space | 4,000 to benefit

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 20

In a major push towards generation of green energy, city residents can now get solar power plants installed on rooftops of their houses for free from next month.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had in January approved installation of grid-connected rooftop (GCRT) power projects for domestic consumers by a third party under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) build, operate and transfer (BOT) model.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the designated executing agency for the implementation of renewable energy projects of the Department of Science and Technology, UT, has shortlisted two firms — one based out of Noida and the other located in the city — after opening technical bids.

Of the two, one firm will be finalised on June 24 after opening of the financial bids, said a CREST official. The selected company would start the installation work in the first week of July.

Around 4,000 households across the city stand to benefit from the scheme as plots with minimum 500 sq ft of space are eligible. The benefit will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

This is a win-win deal for residents as the scheme allows zero investment, flat solar power tariff of Rs 3.23 per unit for nearly 15 years till the time of transfer of plant to the beneficiary (landlord), and free-of-cost operation and maintenance of the plant for nearly 15 years till its transfer.

As the expected life of an installed plant is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years. At present, domestic consumers pay Rs 2.75 per unit for up to 151 units, Rs 4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and Rs 4.65 per unit for over 400 units.

The minimum roof space must be 500 sq feet for installation of a 5kWp solar unit under the RESCO model.

The official said before the installation, a quadripartite agreement would be signed among the consumer, UT Electricity Department, CREST and RESCO. The residents can apply for the solar plants at www.solar.chd.gov.in, he said.

More than 1,200 applications for free installation of rooftop solar plants had already been received.

With the installation of these plants, nearly 8.5 MWp (megawatt peak) would be generated, while the target was to achieve 20 MWp.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had enhanced the city’s solar power generation target from 69 MWp, to be achieved by 2022, to 75 MWp, to be met by August 15, 2023. This included power generated from floating solar plants and those installed on government and private buildings.

The city has so far achieved nearly 55 MWp and aims to meet the target by August with the installation of rooftop solar plants for domestic consumers.

The UT had made it mandatory to install solar plants on residential units measuring 500 sq yards and above, and group housing societies, in May 2016. Even after the provision of a 30% subsidy, only 3,125 of the nearly 7,200 eligible households decided to get the plants installed in the past six years (upto March 31, 2023).

Only 40% households have taken subsidy

  • In May 2016, UT made it mandatory to install solar plants on residential units measuring 500 sq yards and above, and group housing societies
  • Even after 30% subsidy, only 3,125 (40%) of nearly 7,200 eligible households got plants installed in the past six years (upto March 31, 2023)
  • With installation of rooftop plants on residences, nearly 8.5 MWp will be generated, while the city aims to achieve 20 MWp
  • Centre has set solar power generation target (through all modes) of 75 MWp by Aug 15 for city; 55 MWp has so far been achieved

UT residents stand to save big

  • Zero investment: 5 kWp plant costing Rs 3 lakh each will be installed for free on each household having 500 sq ft area
  • Low monthly bill: Flat Rs 3.23/unit tariff to be charged for 15 years; no bill thereafter as plant is transferred to owner
  • Zero maintenance: Operation and maintenance of the solar plant will be free of cost for the first 15 years

How to get plugged into system

  • Houses with minimum 500 sq ft of space on roof are eligible; benefit will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis
  • Residents can log on to www.solar.chd.gov.in to apply; over 1,200 applications have already been received
  • Before installation, a quadripartite pact will be signed among consumer, UT Electricity Dept, CREST and RESCO

