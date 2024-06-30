Grievances redressed on doorstep of villagers in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 29

To redress the grievances of residents on their doorsteps, the district administration today held a ‘Jan Suvidha’ camp at Nogawan village in Bassi Pathana subdivision. The heads of different departments solved the problems of people on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy inaugurated the camp. A large number of villagers from adjoining areas thronged the camp and got their issues resolved. Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Isha Singal and SDM Sanjeev Kumar supervised the camp.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said the camp was organised under the government’s ‘Aap di Sarkar, Aap de Dwaar’ programme. He appealed to the people of the constituency to visit these public convenience camps in maximum numbers and take advantage of it.

The DC said employees of all departments were present at the camp to redress grievances on the spot so that people did not have to make rounds of offices.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bassi Pathana #Fatehgarh Sahib