GRIID silver jubilee celebrations end

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The month-long silver jubilee celebrations at the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31-C, Chandigarh, concluded today. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion.

Purohit released a souvenir, and was gifted a painting made by some GRIID students. Purohit honoured the winners of the yoga, dance and sports competitions organised as part of the celebrations.

