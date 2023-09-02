GRIID silver jubilee celebrations end

Chandigarh, September 1
The month-long silver jubilee celebrations at the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31-C, Chandigarh, concluded today. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion.
Purohit released a souvenir, and was gifted a painting made by some GRIID students. Purohit honoured the winners of the yoga, dance and sports competitions organised as part of the celebrations.
