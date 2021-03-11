Group clash at Ambala village leaves 8 injured

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 14

The Ambala police today booked nearly 200 persons, including 12 by name, after a clash at Babyal village in Ambala Cantonment where an alleged incident of eve-teasing was reported on Saturday night.

Eve-teasing the trigger In his complaint, Anil Rana, president of the Gugga Madi temple at Babyal village, stated that on the last day of a three-day annual fair, a youth from Sainik Vihar Colony harassed a girl, which triggered tension.

Gugga Madi committee members got angry over the incident.

In the meantime, several residents of the colony and relatives of the boy carrying stones, bricks and sticks reached the temple and started attacking committee members.

As soon as a police team arrived, the attackers fled the spot.

The case has been registered under charges of attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, voluntary causing hurt and using criminal force to deter to public servant from discharge of his duty.

The clash had left at-least eight persons injured, including a policeman. The injured were identified as Vishal, Shivam, Vikas, Rohit Rana, Tejpal, Aman Goyal, Sompal and Sub-Inspector Karam Singh.

In his complaint, Anil Rana, president of Gugga Madi Temple at Babyal village, stated that a three-day annual fair was organised at the temple. On Saturday night, the last day of the fair, a youth from Sainik Vihar Colony harassed a girl, which triggered tension. Gugga Madi committee members got angry over the incident. In the meantime, several residents of the colony and relatives of the boy carrying stones, bricks and sticks reached the temple and started attacking committee members. As soon as a police team arrived, the attackers fled the spot.

Heavy police force was deployed to maintain the law and order situation.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Mahesh Nagar police station. The suspects have been identified as Mann Singh, Harnek Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Sukhdev’s brother, Nek Singh, Jaswant Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Kranti, Pastor, Rambir, Jugnu, Vrindi and 150-200 unidentified men and women.

Investigating Officer Balkar Singh said “We have received intimation that eight people suffered injuries. No complaint from the boy’s side has been received. No arrest has been made so far.”

#Ambala