Group of anti-social elements defaming us, say transgenders

Chandigarh, May 28
The representatives of the eunuch community today stated that they were being defamed by a group of anti-social elements, who created ruckus outside clubs and bars of the city.
In a statement, they said the eunuch community do not hang around clubs and bars at night. Rather, they earned their living by decent means and through charitable donations, said eunuchs. They urged the UT Administration to put a curb on anti-social people, who were out to defame them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge
The virus spreads via contact with bodily fluids, lesions on...
Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit
Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...
Global connectivity for Northeast soon: EAM Jaishankar
Says ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies will have...