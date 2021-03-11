Group of anti-social elements defaming us, say transgenders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The representatives of the eunuch community today stated that they were being defamed by a group of anti-social elements, who created ruckus outside clubs and bars of the city.

In a statement, they said the eunuch community do not hang around clubs and bars at night. Rather, they earned their living by decent means and through charitable donations, said eunuchs. They urged the UT Administration to put a curb on anti-social people, who were out to defame them.