GRP station reeling under staff crunch, lack of basic amenities

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, October 15

Government Railway Police (GRP) stations in the region have been reeling from staff shortages and a lack of facilities. A case in point is the Model Police Station GRP in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh junction station is among the 508 railway stations across India being redeveloped as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The GRP station here is managed and operated by SHO Urmila, four investigation officers, a ‘maalkhana’ munshi, an operator and a constable attached to the court and five officials — including the ESI, a constable and a head constable — on general duty. A total of 13 officials take day and night shifts. A sniffer dog named Tommy and its caretaker, Ram Swaroop, also stay at the GRP station.

“We are understaffed and need at least 10 more personnel for the efficient functioning of the police station. We have raised the issue with the SP several times, but to no avail,” said the SHO.

Most of the officials, including the SHO, reside in dilapidated barracks that have remained neglected for years. Temporary tin sheds fail to prevent the barrack roof from leaking during the rains, adding to the plight of police officials.

“The GRP station struggles for regular funds because neither the Railways nor the Haryana Police owns it. Most of the officials deployed at the police station are outstation, but there is no provision for government quarters for them, leaving them with no choice but to live away from their families,” said Head Constable Shashi Bala.

The station mess lacks hygiene. Basic amenities like clean toilets and proper drinking water elude the station. “We have not been provided with a sweeper or cleaner or any sort of help,” Bala lamented. “We have collectively made private arrangements for maintenance and cleanliness. Besides, there is no provision for separate toilets for female officials,” added the head constable.

The police station also falls short on the security front. Officials claim that they even find it hard to keep hold of a suspect, thanks to a lack of separate cells.