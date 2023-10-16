 GRP station reeling under staff crunch, lack of basic amenities : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • GRP station reeling under staff crunch, lack of basic amenities

GRP station reeling under staff crunch, lack of basic amenities

GRP station reeling under staff crunch, lack of basic amenities

A building at the station where police personnel stay. Photo: Nitin Mittal



Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, October 15

Government Railway Police (GRP) stations in the region have been reeling from staff shortages and a lack of facilities. A case in point is the Model Police Station GRP in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh junction station is among the 508 railway stations across India being redeveloped as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Dilapidated barracks

  • Most of the officials, including the SHO, reside in dilapidated barracks that have remained neglected for years. Temporary tin sheds fail to prevent the barrack roof from leaking during the rains, adding to the plight of police officials
  • The station mess lacks hygiene. Basic amenities like clean toilets and proper drinking water elude the station

The GRP station here is managed and operated by SHO Urmila, four investigation officers, a ‘maalkhana’ munshi, an operator and a constable attached to the court and five officials — including the ESI, a constable and a head constable — on general duty. A total of 13 officials take day and night shifts. A sniffer dog named Tommy and its caretaker, Ram Swaroop, also stay at the GRP station.

“We are understaffed and need at least 10 more personnel for the efficient functioning of the police station. We have raised the issue with the SP several times, but to no avail,” said the SHO.

Most of the officials, including the SHO, reside in dilapidated barracks that have remained neglected for years. Temporary tin sheds fail to prevent the barrack roof from leaking during the rains, adding to the plight of police officials.

“The GRP station struggles for regular funds because neither the Railways nor the Haryana Police owns it. Most of the officials deployed at the police station are outstation, but there is no provision for government quarters for them, leaving them with no choice but to live away from their families,” said Head Constable Shashi Bala.

The station mess lacks hygiene. Basic amenities like clean toilets and proper drinking water elude the station. “We have not been provided with a sweeper or cleaner or any sort of help,” Bala lamented. “We have collectively made private arrangements for maintenance and cleanliness. Besides, there is no provision for separate toilets for female officials,” added the head constable.

The police station also falls short on the security front. Officials claim that they even find it hard to keep hold of a suspect, thanks to a lack of separate cells.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

2
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

3
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

4
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians flee

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

6
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

7
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

8
Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

9
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

Afghanistan down defending champions England in major World Cup upset

10
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Don't Miss

View All
Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

Top News

Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final

Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final

It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...

Muslim boy stabbed multiple times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Taxi stand operators owe civic body ~5.44 crore

Taxi stand operators owe civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Edu Ministry revives 500 ‘lapsed’ teaching posts

Expect rain in city for two days

Open house: What factors should the UT Administration consider while reviewing electric vehicle policy?

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra unveils entrepreneur’s bust in Dera Bassi

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Delhi PWD to redesign drainage system on Rohtak road

Earthquake rocks Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Army Vice-Chief joins marathon

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

SCD College 1st in bhangra competition

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple