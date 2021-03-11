GST collection in Chandigarh jumps 22% this April

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The UT Administration has registered an increase of 22 per cent in the gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in April this year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the GST collection in the UT stood at Rs 249 crore in April this year, which was 22 per cent more than Rs 203 crore collected during the same month last year.

The GST collection in the city stood at Rs 184 crore in March this year, which was 11 per cent more than Rs 165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.

The UT witnessed a growth of 20 per cent in February this year in comparison to the corresponding period last year. The collection was Rs 178 crore, which was 20 per cent more than Rs 149 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

In December last year, the GST collection settled at Rs 164 crore, which was four per cent higher than Rs 158 crore collected during the same month in 2020. In November last year, the GST collection swelled to Rs 180 crore, which was 27 per cent more than Rs 141 crore collected during the same month in 2020.

The GST collection in October last year was Rs 158 crore, which was also four per cent higher than the tax of Rs 152 crore generated in October 2020. The tax collection in September was Rs 152 crore, which was eight per cent higher than the GST of Rs 141 crore generated during the same month in 2020. In August last year, the GST collection was Rs 144 crore, an increase of four per cent on Rs 139 crore tax received during the corresponding period in 2020.

With a gross GST collection of Rs 169 crore, the UT Administration had registered a robust growth of 23 per cent in July last year in comparison to the revenue of Rs 137 crore generated in July 2020.

The Finance Ministry did not release the state-wise data of the GST collection during January this year and May and June 2021.

