GST collection in Chandigarh up 11% this March

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 1

The UT Administration has registered an increase of 11 per cent in the gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in March this year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the GST collection in Chandigarh stood at Rs184 crore in March this year, which was 11 per cent more than Rs165 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

The UT witnessed a growth of 20 per cent in February this year in comparison to the corresponding period last year. The collection was Rs178 crore, which was 20 per cent more than Rs149 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

However, in December last year, the GST collection settled at Rs164 crore, which was 4 per cent higher than Rs158 crore collected during the same month in 2020. In November last year, the GST collection swelled to Rs180 crore, which was 27 per cent more than Rs141 crore collected during the same month in 2020.

The GST collection in October last year was Rs158 crore, which was also 4 per cent higher than the tax of Rs152 crore generated in October 2020.

The tax collection in September was Rs152 crore, which was 8 per cent higher than the GST of Rs141 crore generated during the same month in 2020.

In August last year, the GST collection was Rs144 crore, an increase of 4 per cent on Rs139 crore tax received during the corresponding period in 2020.

With a gross GST collection of Rs169 crore, the UT Administration had registered a robust growth of 23 per cent in July last year in comparison to the revenue of Rs137 crore generated in July 2020.

The Finance Ministry did not release the state-wise data of the GST collection during January this year and January, April, May and June 2021.