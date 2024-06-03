GST collection up 6% in May

Chandigarh, June 2

The UT Administration has announced a GST collection of Rs 178 crore for May this year, marking a 6% increase from the previous year, i.e. from Rs 168 crore to Rs 178 crore after settlement of IGST.

The rise in collections is attributed to enhanced compliance measures, including scrutinies, inspections and audits, said an official of the Excise and Taxation Department.

The collection for April saw a rise of 23% at Rs 313 crore. It was Rs 58 crore more than Rs 255 crore generated in 2023.

The tax collection for March had witnessed a growth of 18% at Rs 238 crore. It was Rs 36 crore more than Rs 202 crore collected in 2023.

Similarly, the collection for February had increased to 12% at Rs 211 crore against Rs 188 crore received in 2023. The ministry did not share the details of the tax collected during January this year.

December 2023 saw an increase to 29% at Rs 281 crore. Similarly, the collection for November was Rs 210 crore, which was 20% more than Rs 175 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for October last year remained Rs 389 crore, Rs 38 crore more than the levy received in 2022. In September, the UT witnessed a growth of just 6%.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Goods and Services Tax GST