GST: Notices to 9 booksellers

Chandigarh, April 5
To ensure the compliance of the GST provisions, the Excise and Taxation Department, along with the Education Department, carried out an inspection of books and stationary shops in the city today.
The Excise and Taxation Department issued show-cause notices to nine booksellers and uniform dealers. Excise-Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said if any customer was not given bills by any of the sellers, then he must inform to department at the earliest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath
Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC