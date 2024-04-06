GST: Notices to 9 booksellers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

To ensure the compliance of the GST provisions, the Excise and Taxation Department, along with the Education Department, carried out an inspection of books and stationary shops in the city today.

The Excise and Taxation Department issued show-cause notices to nine booksellers and uniform dealers. Excise-Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said if any customer was not given bills by any of the sellers, then he must inform to department at the earliest.

#Goods and Services Tax GST