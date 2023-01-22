GST wing told to identify tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

The Finance Secretary-cum–Secretary Excise & Taxation, UT, reviewed tax collection under GST and efforts made under the GST Act during an extensive review meeting on GST and Excise issues here.

He applauded the GST wing for growth in GST collection by 23 per cent up to the month of December as compared to the last financial year. Directions were given to the GST wing for improving tax base in the UT and identifying defaulters and focus on analysis to curb evasion of tax and improving tax collections further.

Discussions regarding excise revenue and better monitoring of bottling plants and vends by the Excise Wing were held.

As the new Excise Policy is in the making, directions were given to study models of various states regarding introduction of regulatory mechanisms, counter cases of breach and elicit and counterfeit liquor.

The meeting was attended by Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise & Taxation Commissioner, Sumeet Sihag, Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner-cum-Collector Excise, Alok Passi, AETC and all Excise & Taxation officers.