GST wing told to identify tax defaulters

Chandigarh, January 21
The Finance Secretary-cum–Secretary Excise & Taxation, UT, reviewed tax collection under GST and efforts made under the GST Act during an extensive review meeting on GST and Excise issues here.
He applauded the GST wing for growth in GST collection by 23 per cent up to the month of December as compared to the last financial year. Directions were given to the GST wing for improving tax base in the UT and identifying defaulters and focus on analysis to curb evasion of tax and improving tax collections further.
Discussions regarding excise revenue and better monitoring of bottling plants and vends by the Excise Wing were held.
As the new Excise Policy is in the making, directions were given to study models of various states regarding introduction of regulatory mechanisms, counter cases of breach and elicit and counterfeit liquor.
The meeting was attended by Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise & Taxation Commissioner, Sumeet Sihag, Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner-cum-Collector Excise, Alok Passi, AETC and all Excise & Taxation officers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...