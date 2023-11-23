Guddi, Jatinder claim gold in senior boxing championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Guddi claimed gold medal in the 45-48kg category of the 22nd Senior Women Boxing Championship. Simran claimed second position, while Neha and Joyti Kumari claimed the joint third position. In the 48-50kg event, Ritika defeated Kajal to win gold medal, while Anu and Priynka Sharma finished at the joint third position.

Soniya defeated Joyti to win in the 50-52kg category, while Monika beat Gargi to won the top position in the 52-54kg event. Nidhi and Preeti claimed the joint third position. In the 54-57kg final, Aarti Mehra ousted Minku Singh, while Joyti Kumari claimed the third position. Priyanka won the 57-60kg final by defeating Ruchika, whereas Shivani and Renu finished at the joint third position. Sohani defeated Savita in the final bout of the 60-63kg category, while in the 63-66kg event, Mannu Nimavat outplayed Rachita Dudy.

The Boxing Coaching Club, Sector 56, won the overall trophy with 26 points, while United Club claimed the second spot with 10 points. Aarti Mehra was adjudged the best boxer, while Savita was named the best challenger.

Jatinder defeated Mohan to win the 46-48kg gold medal during the 46th Senior State Boxing (men) Championship. In the 48-51kg final, Anshul Punia overpowered Jai Karan, while Rakesh and Amarjeet claimed third position.

Kavi defeated Rohit to win the 51-54kg event, while Kamal Kumar and Vijay Partap Singh remained the joint third position holders. Ankit won the 54-57kg event by defeating Akashay. Ajay Kumar shared the joint third spot with Yudhvir.