Gug, Sahil, Virender break meet records

Chandigarh, November 22
Gug Kaur of GTB Khalsa College, Dasuya, clocked 2 minutes and 12.1 seconds (2:12.1 seconds) to set a new meet record (NMR) in the women’s 800m event, in the ongoing 74th Annual Athletics Meet of Panjab University. Sonakshi (2:30.8s) and Pooja (2:37.00s) claimed second and third position.
In the men’s 5000m event, Sahil Gill logged a NMR by clocking 14:42.7s. Karm Singh also set a NMR by claiming the second position in 14:49.5s. Virender Singh finished third in 15:05.5s. In javelin throw (education colleges), Manwinder Kaur (22.89m), Anjali (21.73m) and Mandeep Kaur (20.55m) claimed first three positions, while in the 200m event, Simran Kaur (26.2s), Lovepreet Kaur (26.4s) and Akshi Malik (26.5s) were the top three performers. Tannu (17:43.3s) claimed 5000m gold, followed by Goori Katiyal (18:14.6s) and Latika (20:17.5s).
In the high jump event, Shalini Singh (1.07m), Sheetal (1.05m) and Stutee (1.03m) shined, while Jashandeep Singh (5.24m), Ranjot (4.95m) and Rahi Rana (4.91m) bagged medals in the long jump event.
In javelin throw, Tushar (59.46m), Ankit Malik (58.71m) and Nitish Singh (54.98m) bagged medals. In the men’s 800m event, Ranjot (1:54.00s), Sumit (1:54.5s) and Jashandeep Singh (1:55.6s) claimed top three podium positions. Bhupinder won the 110m hurdles gold by clocking 15.1s, followed by Manpreet Singh (15.5s) and Gurpreet Singh (15.7s). In the 400m event, Raman (59.6s) claimed first position, followed by Stanzin (1:01.00s) and Sunil Kumar (1:04.4s).
