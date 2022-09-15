Gujarat’s Diya Desai in tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 14

Top seed Gujarat’s Diya Desai defeated Ajenika Puri (6-1, 6-1) to march into the girls’ U-18 semi-finals during the ongoing Roots-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship.

Fourth seed Ira Chadha ousted Gamya Gupta (6-4, 6-7(2), 6-2), whereas Haryana’s Navya Sharma defeated Mokshika Yadav (6-4, 4-6, 7-6(0)). Third seed Bhumi Kakkar defeated Kabyan Hazarika (6-0, 6-0). In the girls’ U-16 quarters, top seed Sherry Sharma overpowered Kabyan Hazarika (6-0, 6-0). Suhani Parekh defeated Sharanya Rama (6-3, 6-2) and Reet Arora stunned second seed Diya (6-2, 6-0). Fatehyab Singh won the boys’ U-18 quarterfinal against Kartikey Agassi. He recorded a (5-7, 6-3, 6-3) win over his rival.

Shorya Jishtu defeated Harsh Agassi (6-2, 5-7, 6-2) and Karan Rawat ousted Yash Rana (6-1, 6-1). Punjab’s Sehaj Preet Singh defeated Ujjwal Verma (6-0, 6-2). In the boys’ U-16 category, Rawat defeated Parth Sharma (6-4, 6-2) and Arihant Kaul ousted Vismay Nair (6-2, 6-1). Kartikey moved ahead by defeating Aryan Jolly (6-1, 6-2) and Fatehyab overpowered Trishubh Kumar (6-3, 7-5).