Gully Cricket: Adviser XI triumph in exhibition match

Chandigarh, April 16
Adviser Cricket XI defeated UTCA XI by 15 runs in an exhibition match during the ongoing Gully Cricket Tournament, at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here.
The Adviser Cricket XI team was captained by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, while the UTCA team was led by its president Sanjay Tandon.
Batting first, Adviser XI posted 136/3 in allotted 15 overs. UTCA bowlers conceded 23 extras. In reply, the UTCA batters scored 121/3 in the allotted overs. The Adviser XI attack conceded 19 extra runs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...
All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan...