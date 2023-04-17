Gully Cricket: Adviser XI triumph in exhibition match

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

Adviser Cricket XI defeated UTCA XI by 15 runs in an exhibition match during the ongoing Gully Cricket Tournament, at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here.

The Adviser Cricket XI team was captained by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, while the UTCA team was led by its president Sanjay Tandon.

Batting first, Adviser XI posted 136/3 in allotted 15 overs. UTCA bowlers conceded 23 extras. In reply, the UTCA batters scored 121/3 in the allotted overs. The Adviser XI attack conceded 19 extra runs.