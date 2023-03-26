‘Gully Cricket’ League: Now, Chandigarh Education Department asks city schools to send two teams each

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 25

Days after the Chandigarh Sports Council (CSC) asked its coaches to turn mentors for making teams for the ‘Gully Cricket’ league, the UT Education Department has asked all local government and private aided schools to send at least two teams each for the tournament.

There are over 113 affiliated government schools and over 60 government aided/private schools in the city. The tournament will start from April 4 for the age group of 14 to 18 years. Perhaps, the department has never issued such notice to schools for participation in inter-school championships, pre-Subroto Cup or pre-Nehru Cup events.

“Participation in inter-school championships is subject to availability of teams in a particular school in different events. Anyone can play this gully cricket tournament. It’s not important that the player should be a cricketer. So, schools have been asked to send teams. The tournament is being organised for a social cause to keep the youth away from drugs and promote fitness,” said a senior functionary of the Education Department.

The District Education Officer (DEO) remained unavailable to comment on the issue. When asked about the duty of teachers in checking papers and unavailability of students in schools, the senior functionary said: “Teachers will be free by April 4 and so students. They will be free to play and participate in the event.”

“...as discussed with the Director School Education, it has been decided that all schools will participate in the Chandigarh Gully Cricket League. Therefore, all principals/heads are hereby directed to send at least two teams from their school to participate in this event,” read a circular by the DEO.