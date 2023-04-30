Gulshan Grover urges youths to follow their hearts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Popularly known as the “Bad Man” of Bollywood because of his ability to create an impact with his negative roles in films, Gulshan Grover imparted success tips to budding entrepreneurs and underlined that commercial success is the benchmark of efforts made in right earnest.

A commerce postgraduate from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Gulshan Grover set the stage on fire during the afternoon session. The interactive session was co-chaired by Sanjeev Juneha, MD of Keshkala & Dr Ortho. “Commerce took me to Bollywood,” Grover said, urging youngsters to follow their hearts in everything they do. Sharing facets of his success journey in India and on the global stage, Grover said honesty and hard work had been his consistent guides to make a mark in this competitive industry with cut-throat competition.