Mohali: Gulzarinder Singh Chahal new PCA chief

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 26

With the new government coming to power in Punjab, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) today witnessed the change of guard as it elected new office-bearers at its annual general meeting held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium here today.

Gulzarinder Singh Chahal, former cricketer, entrepreneur, film actor, producer and philanthropist, has been elected new president of the PCA. He replaces Rajinder Gupta, Trident Groups’ Chairman.

Chahal, who was a member of the Junior World Cup winning team which defeated Pakistan at Lord’s, was the treasurer of the state Congress committee for a brief period. He is now said to be close to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh. Chahal had represented Punjab in the Ranji Trophy.

Meanwhile, Dilsher Khanna has been chosen new honorary secretary and Surjit Rai new honorary joint secretary. Rakesh Walia has been elected honorary treasurer and Gagan Khanna vice-president. The members’ apex council includes Rishi Pahwa, Binwant Singh Behgal, Sandeep Singh, Gauravdeep Singh Dhaliwal, Sahebjit Sehmby, Arvind Abrol, Akash Rathour, Daksh Prem Azad and Vikram Sidhu.

“Our major aim is to have a transparent administration with no room for boardroom politics. We will be eyeing to develop cricket-related infrastructure all across Punjab with priority to complete the construction of the Mulllanpur stadium. We will aim at making Punjab among the top two teams of the nation at all levels,” said Chahal.

The office-bearers and members of the apex council were elected unopposed, said Rajeev Sharma, electoral officer.