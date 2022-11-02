Gunas claims lead

Chandigarh, November 1
With a score of 71, Gunas Sandhu claimed lead in the gold division on the opening day of the 28th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship played at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) today.
Hazel Chauhan maintained second position with a score of 74, followed by Heena Kang at third position with 77.
In the silver gross event, Yogyata Modi (91) and Nalini Sharma (92) ended the day at the top two positions. In the bronze gross category, Neetha Gilanchi (96) and Jaswinder Gill (99) claimed the top two positions.
In the seniors’ gross event, Kulwant Kaur (99) maintained lead, followed by Harinder Grewal (100) at second position. In the super senior’s gross event, Nalini Sharma (92) led the opening day, followed by Binny Bath (103).
Earlier, Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president, CGC, did the ceremonial tee-off.
